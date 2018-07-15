The organised labour has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Kolapo Olusola to accept the outcome of the concluded Ekiti election just as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Kayode Fayemi, accepted the outcome of also the keenly contested election in 2015.

National Executive Committee (NEC) member of of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Issa Aremu in a statement congratulating Dr. John Fayemi, the winner in the election said the “real victory” goes to Ekiti people who notwithstanding intense partisan campaign, “made wise choice” in an election globally adjudged to be transparent, free and fair.

The labour leader attributed the successful conclusion of Ekiti gubernatorial elections to what he called “the electoral maturity and patriotism” of the 700,000 electorate of Ekiti State.

The labour leader therefore recommended “Ekiti electorate patriotism” for voters in other states adding that the contender Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Kolapo Olusola should accept the people verdict.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under the Chairmanship of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for the successful conduct of the Ekiti State governorship election on Saturday July 15, 2018.

Aremu also commended all the actors namely, the contestants, political parties and security agents, the union members, market women, students, traders, professional bodies, applicants and people from all walks of life for the peaceful conduct of the election.

He called on the new Governor elect, Dr. John Fayemi to galvanize other contestants for the development of Ekiti, adding that the Governor elect should “be less triumphant than he should be accommodating of all great people of Ekiti State including those who contested against him.”

The labour chieftain said the close contest must impress on the winner to ensure inclusive governance to move Ekiti and Nigeria forward.

He also commended the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to democracy and rule of law as evidenced by his seemingly non-interference in the electoral process and above all guarantee of adequate security.