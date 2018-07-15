An official of the Alliance for Credible Elections, Dr Omilusi Mike, ‎on Sunday commended the massive turnout of voters for Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti and the transparency of the electoral process.

Omilusi gave the commendation in a telephone interview in Ado-Ekiti.

”I want to sincerely commend the turnout of the people from across the nooks and crannies of Ekiti to vote for their chosen candidate.

”The determination displayed by the people on Saturday was unprecedented and unbelievable.

”I saw the number of people coming out from their villages and homes, contrary to the rumour of riot and crisis being spread across the state a few days to the election.

”It is obvious that the wishes of the people have prevailed especially at a critical period in Ekiti,” he said.

Former Minister of Mines and Solid Minerals Development and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Kayode Fayemi, was declared winner of the election after securing 197,459 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and current Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, scored 178,121 votes.

Other results declared by the Chief Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, include Accord, 250; Action Alliance, 41; ACD, 1149; AD, 216; ADB, 1082; ADA, 107; AGAO, 31; ANRP, 125; APA, 1199; and APDA, 464.

Also declared were APGA, 70; ANPP, 14; DA, 14; DPC, 147; DPP,181; FJP, 42; GPN, 20; I.D, 31;, KOWA, 23; LP, 280; MMN, 35; MPN, 23; NDLP, 44; NPC, 353 PANDEL, 74; and PGC, 1242.

The rest are DPA, 632; PPN, 107; SDO, 367; UDP, 29; UPN, 33; YDP, 31 and YPP, 49.

The total valid votes in the election was 384,594 while total votes cast was 403,451, with 18,857 votes invalidated.

The election held in 2,195 polling units spread across 177 wards in the 16 local government areas of Ekiti while 35 candidates contested. (NAN)