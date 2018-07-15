Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has advised supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti to remain peaceful, orderly and cooperate with the party at the state and national levels as they determine the next steps.

Abubakar gave the advice in a statement issued by his Media Office on Sunday in Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi as the winner of the election held on Saturday. .

Fayemi had resigned his appointment as the Minister of Mines and Steel Development to contest the election.

He polled 197,459 votes beating the PDP candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, who got 178,121 votes to the second position, according to Prof. Idowu Olayinka, the Chief Returning Officer and Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, who declared the results.

The former vice president said that the PDP had an excellent candidate in the governorship election and that it gave solid support to the state chapter of the party.

Abubakar said that as narrow as Fayemi’s victory might have been irregularities notwithstanding, PDP supporters should wait for the party’s decision.

He commended Olusola for showing restraint and standing in solidarity with Gov. Ayodele Fayose, whose commitment to the people of Ekiti had continued to inspire Nigerians.

“We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with them through these difficult times,” Abubakar said.(NAN)