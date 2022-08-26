Ekiti: Police arrest ex-convicts, herbalist over armed robbery, fraud others

By Yinusa Ishola

The Ekiti State Police Command said it had arrested a herbalist, Nurudeen Ibrahim, for allegedly obtaining N10.4 million under false pretenses.

ASP Sunday Abutu, the command’s Spokesperson in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, said Ibrahim was among 30 suspects arrested over various crimes across the state in the recent times.

Abutu attributed the feat achieved by the command to the cooperation from members of the public, especially those who volunteered timely and useful information that led to the arrests.

He said Ibrahim, a native of Aramoko-Ekiti, was arrested for allegedly defrauding a 50-year old business woman of Ogundele Street, Agbado in Ogun State, to the tune of N10.4 million.

He said the suspect also raped his victim severally.

According to him, the victim explained that she met Ibrahim in Aramoko-Ekiti sometime in Sept. 2019 when her business was retrogressing and was told to meet him for some rituals, to make her business bounce back and remain stable.

“She narrated that between Sept. 2019 and 2021, the herbalist collected N8 million through bank transfers and additional N2.4 million cash from her as the cost of the rituals.

“She further said that the suspect had unlawful carnal knowledge of her more than three times since then and threatened that she will die if she informs anyone, including her husband,” Abutu said.

The command’s spokesperson said the victim decided to open up to her family members after she started noticing negative signs all over her body.

“She narrated that she lost her menstruation, lost her business and became very ill after which a family member informed the police which led to the arrest of the herbalist.

“The suspect admitted that he only collected N8 million from her in order to assist her in prayers that will boost her business,” he said.

Abutu said a gang of armed robbers had also on Aug. 5, stormed Fayose Market, broke into different shops and carted away items such as mobile phones, laptops, computers and phone accessories.

He said investigation by the command led to the arrest of Isa Muhammad, Yakubu Ibrahim, AbdulWaheed Ismaila a.k.a Bigger of Niger Republic and Akinmonrin Ibukun of Ogbomoso, Oyo State in their criminal hideout in Lagos State.

According to him, the suspects confessed to the commission of the crime.

“They also confessed to have earlier burgled a phone shop in Oye-Ekiti where they stole many iphones and a store in Ikole-Ekiti where they carted away many items.

“The suspects revealed that they met at Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison, Lagos as convicts where they discussed and formed the gang.

“They were all released from the prison in March, 2022 and immediately started the robbery operations.

Abutu said 15 different stolen phones and some offensive weapons were recovered from them.

Abutu said that the command’s Rapid Response Squad, through credible information, also arrested one Ali Ibrahim and Abubakar Sidi for kidnapping one Yinusa Yakubu at Oke-Ako community in Ikole-Ekiti on July 20.

He said the suspects allegedly robbed their victim of N400,000 cash and also collected a ransom of N900,000 from his family before he was set free.

Abutu said investigation further revealed that the suspects had participated in other acts of kidnapping within Ekiti State.

He said the suspects had confessed to the commission of the crime and that they would be arraigned in court accordingly.

Abutu enjoined the residents to be security conscious, vigilant and report any untoward incident or happening observed in their locality to the nearest Police Station or call 08062335577. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

