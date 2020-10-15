Ekiti Peace Corps congratulates Fayemi on 2nd anniversary in office

The Ekiti State Peace Corps has congratulated the state Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi on his second year in office.
The Peace Corps in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Adepoju on Thursday also rejoices with the people of the state on the special event.
“We wish the governor, State Executive Council and the people of the state the best of purposeful leadership of the Fayemi-led administration,” the statement announced.
The Peace Corps also thanked the Governor for the prompt payment of Corps salaries and allowances and also restated its commitment to cooperate with the administration in complementing the security apparatus in the state.
According to the statement, the corps wishes Fayemi fruitful years ahead in the course of steering the mantle of leadership in the state.
” We wish the governor God’s direction to steer the state to an enviable height,” it prayed. (NAN)
