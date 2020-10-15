Ekiti Peace Corps congratulates Fayemi on 2nd anniversary in office

The Ekiti State Peace Corps has congratulated the state Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi on his second year in office.

The Peace Corps in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Adepoju on Thursday also rejoices with the people of the state on the special event.

“We wish the governor, State Executive Council and the people of the state the best of purposeful leadership of the Fayemi-led administration,” the statement announced.