Ekiti, Osun Guber Elections: INEC commences training of registration officers

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has commenced training of registration officers in Ekiti State in preparation for the forthcoming Ekiti and Osun Governorship elections.

The Director of the Electoral Institute, Dr. Sa’ad Umar Idris, stated this in a goodwill message noted that the two days training of SROs commenced 1st – 2nd March 2022 while training of ROs will take place 4th – 5th March, 2022.

He said,”Following the Training of Trainers (ToT) by TEI, VR and ICT on the Continuous Voter Registration exercise in preparation for Ekiti and Osun State Governorship Elections scheduled to hold on 18th June, 2022 and 16th July, 2022 respectively, the Training of Supervisory Registration Officers (SROs) and Registration Officers (ROs) has commenced in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

“The 2 days training of SROs commenced 1st – 2nd March 2022 while training of ROs will take place 4th – 5th March, 2022.”

Highlighting the significance of the exercise, Dr Idris, stated that the “Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) is an especially important aspect of the electoral process that aims to advance the inclusion of eligible citizens in the Voter Register to guarantee the credibility of the process as well as provide the opportunity for many citizens who were unable to vote at the last Governorship election to exercise their franchise”.

While thanking Directors of collaborating departments in the Commission, he urged participants to acquaint themselves with the operation of the IVED technology deployed for the purpose.

