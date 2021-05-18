Ekiti organised labour rejects withdrawal of new wage

The organised labour in Ekiti has rejected withdrawal of minimum wage and consequential adjustment by the .The organised labour, which comprises the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Congress (TUC) and the Joint Negotiating Committee (JNC), met Gov.  Kayode Fayemi in a closed-door meeting on the of the economy.In a statement signed by NLC Chairman, Kolapo Olatunde; TUC Chairman, Sola Adigun and JNC Chairman, Kayode Fatomiluyi, after the meeting, the unions condemned any attempt further impoverish workers and all vulnerable groups in Ekiti. ” We met with the Gov. Fayemi on Monday on the of the economy and the position of the entire workforce was made known to .”The workers of Ekiti reject any withdrawal of minimum wage and consequential adjustment payment by the which is a product of a process has been signed into law by President Muhammadu Buharu.”

In the same vein, the labour movement rejects any stoppage of subvention to all educational institutions in Ekiti, as proposed” We viewed any attempt under any guise to further impoverish the living standard of workers and all vulnerable groups in Ekiti as inhuman and unacceptable.” To this end, the organised Labour further advocate the of GL 13- GL 17 in the implementation of the consequential adjustment payment among other arrears of workers .The organised labour promised the workers it would not comprise on their .The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in January,

the Ekiti   announced that it will implement the minimum wage and consequential adjustment for workers in the state’ workforce.The announcement followed a meeting the had with the organised labour where it was agreed that the salaries of officers in the service be adjusted.NAN reports that the said the implementation of the consequential adjustment will commence immediately.

It said the salaries of workers in the state will be reviewed upward based on the recommendations of the economic review committee.The government also agreed not , victimise or intimidate any worker as a result of the implementation.The organised labour gave Gov. Fayemi untill May 1 to pay all outstanding salaries of workers in the state. (NAN)

