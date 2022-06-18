Ekiti: NYSC DG tasks Corps Members on personal security

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah has advised Corps Members to be security conscious and also avoid actions that can put their lives in harm’s way.

Fadah stated this today during his visit to Ekiti State Orientation Camp in Ise-Orun, Emure-Ekiti.

The DG advised the Corps Members to shun vices like fraud and get-quick-rich syndrome but embrace dignity of labour through hardwork, selfless service and strong determination.

He cautioned against embarking on authorized journey, adding that violators of NYSC laws would be sanctioned.

The DG stressed his commitment to a robust welfare package and enhanced security for all Corps Members.

Fadah also appealed to them to apply the lessons of the three weeks Orientation Course to cultivate long-lasting relationship that will enhance nation building.

While in Ekiti State, Brigadier General Fadah made out time to monitor the performances of Corps Members serving as electoral officers for the State’s gubernatorial election.

He urged them to abide by the electoral laws and avoid any action that can tarnish their image and that of the Scheme.

“Play by the rules and remember that you are serving as good ambassadors of your institutions, families and the Scheme”, he said.

The Director General visited different polling units in some Local Government Areas in the State.

