Ekiti: NYSC D-G tasks corps members on personal security 

By Folasade Akpan

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Fadah, has advised youth corps members to be security conscious and also avoid actions that could put their lives in harm’s way.



This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the NYSC, Mr Eddy Megwa.



According to him, Fadah made the call during his visit to Ekiti State Orientation Camp in Ise-Orun, Emure-Ekiti.



Fadah advised the youth corps members to shun vices like fraud and get-rich-quick syndrome, but embrace dignity of labour through hard work, selfless service and strong determination.



He cautioned against embarking on unauthorised journeys, adding that violators of the NYSC laws would be sanctioned.



The director-general said he was committed to a robust welfare package and enhanced security for all youth corps members.



Fadah also appealed to them to apply the lessons of the three-week orientation course to cultivate long-lasting relationships that would enhance nation building.



He also said that he would monitor the performances of youth corps members serving as electoral officers in the state’s gubernatorial election.



He urged them to abide by the electoral laws and avoid any action that could tarnish their image and that of the scheme.



“Play by the rules and remember that you are serving as good ambassadors of your institutions, families and the scheme”, he said.



He also visited different polling units in some Local Government Areas in the state. (NAN)

