Ekiti NUJ demands payment of deduction, salary arrears of members

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti State Council, has urged the state government to ensure the prompt payment of outstanding salaries and deductions of media professionals in the services of the state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this position was disclosed, on Wednesday, at the January edition of the State Executive Council’s meeting held at the NUJ Secretariat, Ado-Ekiti.

NUJ Chairman Rotimi Ojomoyela, observed that uncountable staff deductions and salary arrears had been left unpaid to their members, who worked tirelessly even during the COVID-19 lockdown, being an essential worker.

Ojomoyela appealed to the State Government to, as a matter of urgency, consider the affected members with a prompt response to their request.

He frowned at some quacks parading themselves as journalists, as well as those using fake NUJ stickers on their cars, saying that the union would soon go after such people, in collaboration with security agents. (NAN)