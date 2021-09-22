Ekiti NUJ Chairman charges female Journalists to use their skills to end SGBV

Mr Rotimi Ojomoyela, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti State, has called on female journalists to use their professional skills to report Sexual and Gender Based Violence, (SGBV) against women and the girl child.

Ojomoyela made the call at a Female Reporters Leadership Training organised by Bimbo Adegboyega, a journalist with the broadcasting service of Ekiti state, on Tuesday in Ekiti.

He urged female journalists to be up to the task by redoubling their zeal for the job and promoting the fight against Gender Based Violence

The facilitator, Adegboyega said that the training was aimed at awakening the consciousness of female journalists in the country to aspire for leadership positions.

” I believe Female Journalists at this occasion will learn a lot and be better professionally, to occupy the necessary position in the newsroom and in the media, as a way of sensitising people against sexual and gender based violence” she said.

The training was tagged “Aspiring leadership position to end sexual and Gender Based Violence”.

Dr Chika Asogwa, the resource person from the Department of Mass Communication at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, urged female journalists to always be on top of their profession.

Asogwa appealed to female journalists to always use their position, to end the menace of SGBV, which had eaten deep into the society, through quality and factual reporting.

In her lecture tagged: “When Female Journalists lead the Campaign and Action against Sexual and Gender Based Violence, there is change”, she emphasised the need for female journalists to use their esteemed office to sensitise on the dangers in SGBV.

NAN reports that the General Manager of the BSES, Mr Olu Popoola, Special Assistant on Gender and Legal Matters to Ekiti wife Governor, Mrs Shirley Atane, Chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women’s Journalists, NAWOJ , Mrs Fatima Bello, among other dignitaries, graced the event. (NAN)

