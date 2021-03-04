The Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service, (EKRS) says it has commenced a tax reform that will block all leakages in revenue generation and eliminate double taxation.

Mr Olumuyiwa Ogunmilade, Chairman of EKIRS, made this known in Ado Ekiti during the inaugural meeting of the Board of EKIRS, held at the Revenue House on Thursday in Ado Ekiti.

He said the new order was in line with Gov Kayode Fayemi’s directives.

He stressed the need for a cordial working relationship and synergy between EKIRS and all revenue generating MDAs in the state to achieve the target objectives.

According to him, such collaboration is essential to the state’s economic and infrastructural development.

Ogunmilade described the inauguration of the board of the State Revenue Service as a practical demonstration of the commitment of the government towards improving the revenue of the state.

According to him, the State Internal Revenue Service had commenced a

tax reform that would block all leakages in revenue generation and eliminate double taxation as directed by Fayemi.

The Chairman of Ado Local Government, Mrs. Omotunde Fajuyi, lauded the swift response of Fayemi in granting full financial and administrative autonomy to the State Revenue Service.

Fajuyi, however, noted that the system was only as strong as those who were in the position to make it work.

“No matter the system in place, people always look for loopholes and ways to punch through and this is something we need to block.

“The system can only be strong if those in charge of it are strong and passionate to make it work,” she said. (NAN)

