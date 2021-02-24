The Chairman of Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti, Mr Sola Olominu on Wednesday told traders in the area to stop selling their goods on the roadsides.

Olominu who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ikole-Ekiti said that shops in the various markets in the town were suitable enough to sell and display goods.

He explained that most of the traders who sold their goods on the road always littered the major roads with waste thus causing environmental problems.