The Chairman, Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Mr Michael Aborisade, on Tuesday assured residents that his administration would give priority to their welfare, health and security. Aborisade disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Otun-Ekiti. He said that his administration was passionate about the safety and healthcare of all the residents of the council area.

He said that he had met with officials of the various security agencies and they were ready to work with the council to ensure that the lives and property of the people were secure. The chairman said that the health centres in the LGA had been equipped with necessary facilities to treat the sick people and ensure that the spread of coronavirus is curbed. He urged the residents to be vigilant and be security-conscious and report any strange person or movement to any nearby police station.

Aborisade noted that the local government has been working tirelessly to ensure that the council area was safe and secure against any form of invasion. He urged the residents to report any anybody who might have contracted COVID-19 to the health officers in the local government council, for quick attention.

Aborisade, however, urged the traditional rulers to always educate their subjects on the importance of being security cautious, staying safe and healthy. (NAN)