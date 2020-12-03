Ekiti LG boss warns residents against open defecation

The Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti, Mr Akinola Oladunjoye has warned residents against defecating in an open environment to avoid outbreak of cholera.

Oladunjoye gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eda-Oniyo, Ekiti on Thursday.

He said that some residents had cultivated the habits of using the nearest bushes and drains to defecate which was not hygienic but harmful to human health.

“I observed that some residents had decided to be defecating on abandoned lands and farms using them as their toilets.