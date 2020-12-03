Ekiti LG boss warns residents against open defecation

The Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti, Mr Akinola Oladunjoye has warned residents against defecating in an open environment to avoid outbreak of cholera.
Oladunjoye gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eda-Oniyo, Ekiti on Thursday.
He said that some residents had cultivated the habits of using the nearest bushes and drains to defecate which was not hygienic but harmful to human health.
“I observed that some residents had decided to be defecating on abandoned lands and farms using them as their toilets.
“In most cases, some people defecate in drains that were constructed by the government and they were never caught nor reported.
“Henceforth, anybody caught defecating in the drains or in an open environment would be severely sanctioned according to the law.
“Ilejemeje Local Government will not tolerate any form of indecency which can be harmful to the health of both the adults and children in the communities,’’ Oladunjoye said.
The chairman, however, appealed to the landlords to provide decent toilets for their tenants to curb open defecation. (NAN)
Leave a Reply