Ekiti LG boss urges residents to keep their drains clean

March 25, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 The Chairman of Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti, Mr Foluso Ojo, on Thursday appealed to to clean their drainages and desist from dumping wastes in them.

Ojo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Oye-Ekiti.

He said rainy season had begun and the of the community must keep the drains clean to avert flooding and erosion.

“I want to appeal to in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti to clean their drains especially now that it had started raining.

“Most drains have been blocked due to wastes being disposed in them and for us to avert flooding in the community the drains must be kept clean.

“We will not tolerate any act of indecency, which will jeopardise the health or lives of the residents,” he said.

The chairman explained local government council had been sensitising the residents to always dispose their wastes in the designated dump sites, using disposable nylon bags.

Ojo warned residents, who have been dumping their wastes in the drains to stop, so they do not cause flooding in the community.

He said environmental officers would be moving to ensure that residents comply with the directives of the local government.

Ojo said that the local government had been efforts to avert flooding cleaning the drains, to ensure free flow of during the rainy season.

The chairman assured the residents that his administration would to create clean environment, to curb the spread of diseases among the residents.  (NAN)

