The Chairman of Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti, Mr Foluso Ojo, on Thursday appealed to residents to clean their drainages and desist from dumping wastes in them.

Ojo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Oye-Ekiti.

He said that the rainy season had begun and the residents of the community must keep the drains clean to avert flooding and erosion.

“I want to appeal to residents in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti to clean their drains especially now that it had started raining.

“Most drains have been blocked due to wastes being disposed in them and for us to avert flooding in the community the drains must be kept clean.

“We will not tolerate any act of indecency, which will jeopardise the health or lives of the residents,” he said.

The chairman explained that the local government council had been sensitising the residents to always dispose their wastes in the designated dump sites, using disposable nylon bags.

Ojo warned residents, who have been dumping their wastes in the drains to stop, so they do not cause flooding in the community.

He said that the environmental officers would be moving round to ensure that residents comply with the directives of the local government.

Ojo said that the local government had been making efforts to avert flooding by cleaning the drains, to ensure free flow of water during the rainy season.

The chairman assured the residents that his administration would continue to create clean environment, to curb the spread of diseases among the residents. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

