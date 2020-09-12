Ekiti LG boss condemns open defecation in communities

Share the news













The Chairman, Oye Local Government Area, Ekiti State, Mr Foluso Ojo, has frowned at the indiscriminate defecation by residents on waterways, drains and bushes, urging them to desist or face the wrath of the law.

Ojo expressed his disappointment over the situation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) on Saturday in Oye-Ekiti.

He said that the local council and the governent had organised several awareness, enlightenment and educative programmes on the dangers posed by open defecation.

He pointed out that open defecation could cause cholera and other communicable diseases which could lead to untimely deaths.

“For the people of different communities to live healthy lives, open defecation must be eradicated in their communities.

“I have refurbished over 10 dilapidated health centres in different communities in Oye local government area to cater for the health of our people, but the people should also indulge in good hygiene.

“We have been educating the landlords on the importance of building toilets for their tenants because we observe that most houses do not have toilets.

“Our environmental officers will be moving from house to house and any house found without a toilet will be sanctioned.

“In Oye local government area, we are passionate about the health conditions of our people, therefore, anybody caught defecating in government drains or bushes near residential areas will face the wrath of the law,”he said.(NAN)