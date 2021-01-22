Ekiti: LG boss cautions farmers against bush burning in dry season

The Chairman, Ido-Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodimeji Adeola, on Friday cautioned farmers against burning bushes in their farms during the dry season.

Adeola said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ido-Ekiti.

He said such practice could be disastrous as the fire could extend to other people’s farms or property.

The chairman urged farmers planning to clear their farms in preparation for the next planting season to be careful and wait to put out the fire before leaving their farms.