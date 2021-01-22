Ekiti: LG boss cautions farmers against bush burning in dry season

The Chairman, Ido-Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodimeji Adeola, on Friday cautioned farmers against burning bushes in their farms during the dry season.
Adeola said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ido-Ekiti.
He said such practice could be disastrous as the fire could extend to other people’s farms or property.
The chairman urged farmers planning to clear their farms in preparation for the next planting season to be careful and wait to put out the fire before leaving their farms.
Adeola added that hunters of grasscutters, rabbits and other wild animals should desist from setting fires on farms and bushes.
” I want to appeal to farmers and hunters who are fond of burning bushes to desist from such habits.
“Any farmer who wishes to burn bushes on their farms should ensure that he is careful and wait till the fire goes out before leaving the farm.
“We are passionate about the lives and property of our people in Ido-Ekiti and we do not want any carelessness on the part of any farmer to cause havoc in our community,” he said.
Adeola appealed to farmers, hunters and residents to be cautious and avoid activities that could cause fire outbreaks during the dry season. (NAN)
Leave a Reply