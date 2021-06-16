Ekiti JUSUN Chairperson advises members on punctuality, promises not to let them down

The Chairperson, Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Ekiti State chapter, Mrs Racheal Ayeni, has advised its members to resume work, do their jobs, promising not to let them down.Ayeni gave the advice on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

She appreciated the entire staff of the Judiciary and the general public for their understanding, solidarity, maturity and support.Ayeni said the union embarked on a strike since April 6 because of the non-implementation of judiciary financial autonomy.

She said that with the intervention of the National Judiciary Council (NJC) and the body of Chief Judges of Nigeria (CJN), the union suspended the two-month strike.She said the suspension was to give the NJC and the body of CJN a chance to look into the matter.“NJC has already set up a five-man panel to monitor the implementation of the autonomy of the Judiciary, hence the suspension of the strike.“With the intervention of these bodies and the panels set up on the union matter, I am very optimistic that the union’s demand will be met,” she said. (NAN).