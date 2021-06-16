Ekiti JUSUN Chairperson advises members on punctuality, promises not to let them down

The Chairperson, Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), chapter, Mrs Racheal Ayeni, has advised its members to resume work, do their jobs, promising not to let them down.Ayeni gave the advice in Ado Ekiti in an interview the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

She appreciated the entire staff of the Judiciary and the general public for their understanding, , maturity and support.Ayeni said the union embarked on a strike since April 6 because of the non- of judiciary financial autonomy.

She said that the of the National Judiciary Council (NJC) and the of Chief Judges of Nigeria (CJN), the union suspended the two-month strike.She said the suspension was to give the NJC and the of CJN a chance to look into the matter.“NJC has already set up a five-man panel to monitor the of the autonomy of the Judiciary, hence the suspension of the strike.“ the of these bodies and the panels set up on the union matter, I am very optimistic that the union’s demand will be met,” she said. (NAN).

