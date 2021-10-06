Ekiti judiciary announces Justice Fowe demise

The Ekiti judiciary has announced the demise of Justice Adewale Fowe, a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state.

The announcement is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Registrar of Ekiti State Judiciary, Justice John Adeyeye, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 65- year-old Fowe until his demise was a High Court Judge.

He was born on Nov. 25, 1956 and hailed from Ido-Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti and he had his elementary and secondary education in Ekiti, Kwara and Oyo States.

Fowe bagged a Bachelor of Laws degree in 1978 from the then University of Ife now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, and proceeded to the Nigeria Law School, Lagos, and was called to the Bar in 1979.

He also worked as a private legal practitioner and later appointed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ekiti, between November 1997 and May 1999.

He was appointed a High Court Judge on Jan. 4, 2010 and served in that capacity until his demise.

Adeyeye described the former commissioner as a very courageous, humble and forthright man in all his dealings.

“The pain of the exit of Justice Adewale Fowe will greatly be missed by the Ekiti State Judiciary and all concerned,’’ the statement said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...