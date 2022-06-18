Ekiti: INEC commences upload of election results on viewing portal





By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, June 18, 2022 (NAN) The uploading of election results on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) results viewing portal for the governorship election in Ekiti has commenced.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the uploading of election results started shortly after the close of voting and sorting of votes in some polling units across the state.



As at 6.55 p.m. on Saturday, results from no fewer than 2,084 units out of the 2,445 polling units across the 16 local government areas in the state had been uploaded on the portal: https://www.inecelectionresults.ng/

The breakdown of the uploaded results, according to local governments, showed that so far, uploading of results from all the 199 polling units in Efon Local Government and 188 polling units in Ekiti South West Local Government had been completed.

It also indicated that results from 84 out of the 112 polling units in Ekiti East Local Government; 177 polling units out of the 145 polling units in Ijero Council Area and 104 polling units out of the 125 polling units in Ikere Local Government had been uploaded.

Already uploaded in the portal as at the time of filing this report were: 279 out of the expected 344 polling units in Ado-Ekiti; 90 out of 91 polling units in Ilejeme and 101 out of the 144 polling units in Ise/Orun Local Government.

Others were: 166 out of 174 polling units in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government; 109 out of 189 polling units in Ikole; 167 out of the199 in Oye and 108 from the 166 polling units in Moba Local Council.



Also, 154 results out of the 184 polling units in Ekiti West; 119 out of the 144 polling units in Ido/Osi; 99 out of the 115 polling units in Gbonyin and 93 out of the 94 expected results from Emure Local Government had been uploaded. (NAN)

