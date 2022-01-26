Ekiti Guber : Bamidele Campaign DG Petitions IGP Over Plans to Foment Trouble

The Campaign of Sen. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, in Ekiti State, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) , Usman Alkali Baba over an alleged by political elements to cause mayhem in Ekiti State ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial primary schedule to hold on Thursday, 27th January, 2022.

In a petition signed by Prince Akin Olayisade, the Director General of Opeyemi Bamidele’s Campaign Organization, alleged that one of the governorship aspirants had instructed one Mr. Rotimi Joseph (aka Mentilo) to unleash violent attacks on APC leaders and members by making life unbearable for them to enable the criminal elements to perpetrate the manipulation of the guber primary in favour of their preferred candidate.

The Campaign accused Rotimi Joseph of perfected the in connivance with the Head of the Police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Ekiti State, Suprol Marcus Ogundola and his Deputy, Suprol Ogidan.

The DG in the petition also fingered those allegedly also working together to unleash mayhem to in the state.

The Petition dated January 22 and received in IGP office on January 25 reads, ” constrained to bring to the knowledge of the Inspector General of Police , the orchestrated by one Mr. Rotimi Joseph (a.k.a Mentilo) to cause mayhem in the forthcoming APC primary Election scheduled to hold on Thursday, the 27th of January 2022.

” Authentic information has it that the characters concluded plans with their cohort in and Ikare neighboring Ondo state with (some identified) notorious criminals with the National Road Transport Union).

The statement named some suspects, adding that Those named “are members of NURTW, Okada Riders Association, Road Transport Employers Association and Pronounced and Identified Cult members in Ekiti state.

” The alleged criminals were reported working in Connivance with the head of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Ekiti state Suprol Marcus Ogundola and his Deputy, Suprol Ogidan.

” In order to free and fair primary election, these characters must be checkmated before , during and after the primary election.”

