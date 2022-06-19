Ekiti guber: APC S/Africa congratulates Oyebanji, says party confident of victory in 2023

By Remi Koleoso

The South Africa Chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has congratulated Biodun Oyebanji, the candidate of the APC, over his electoral victory in Saturday’s Ekiti State gubernatorial election.

The chapter’s congratulatory letter addressed to the governor-elect and signed by its Chairman, Bola Babarinde and National Publicity Secretary, David Sanni, was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday.

The chapter described Oyebanji’s victory as well deserved considering his contributions to the development of the party and the state, urging him to be magnanimous in victory in the interest of the people of the state.

The letter reads: “Dear Biodun Oyebanji, the announcement of the election result this morning brings us a lot of joy.

“When we heard that you won the election by an immense margin, there was no bound to our happiness. You are a distinct example of loyalty, development and truthfulness.

“You demonstrated love and worked hard for the common people in many areas. Your victory is our victory and we can now say that Ekiti is in safer hands.

“This result clearly shows that you are the most lovable and popular candidate for the Ekiti people. Ultimately, they understand that you are the person who can think for them and can take a serious step.

“We can imagine the state of your mind at the time of the announcement. You and our political party are getting the scope to do something extraordinary for the people. As they respect you, you have to respect them as well.

“It would help if you were in that position where they could have faith in you. Now you will be able to put those lofty ideas to work for the Ekiti people at the best level.

“Lastly, this success will boost our motivation for the people of this country to intensify work for the realisation of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2023 Presidency.

“You finally proven that there is no shortcut to success. The Ekiti people chose their leader on their own. The people know that you are the most deserving person for this exalted office.

“They have a genuine trust in you like me only. I would like to greet you severally to own the election and good luck with your political career.”

NAN recalled that Prof. Oyebode Adebowale, the INEC Returning Officer, declared Oyebanji winner of the Saturday’s governorship election with a total votes of 187, 057.

Oyebanji’s closest rival, Chief Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party polled 82, 211 votes. (NAN)

