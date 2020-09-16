Ekiti Govt trains 2,000 school administrators on COVID-19 protocol

Share the news













The Ekiti Government says it has trained no fewer than two thousands public school administrators on COVID-19 protocols, ahead of full resumption of schools in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Dr Adebimpe Aderiye, made this known on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

Aderiye spoke at a two-day training programme organised for head teachers, assistant head teachers and selected teachers of public primary and junior secondary schools in the state.

He, however, said that a task force set up by the government to enforce the COVID-19 protocol would swing into action immediately schools resume on Sept. 21.

The commissioner, represented by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr James Owolabi, said severe sanctions await any head teacher whose school was found violating the COVID-19 prevention measures.

She said that Gov. Kayode Fayemi-led administration would continue to take proactive steps to curtail the spread of the deadly disease in the state.

Aderiye, therefore, urged the participants to pay attention to the resource persons, expected to expose them to precautionary measures specifically designed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

Earlier, Prof. Femi Akinwumi, Chairman, Ekiti Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), said that the training was organised in conjunction with the Universal Basic Education Commission, (UBEC).

Akinwumi said the motive was part of the proactive steps to create and maintain a safe environment without compromising the wellbeing of pupils, teachers and parents after the lockdown.

He commended the governor for fumigation of all public schools, provision of Infrared Thermometers, disinfectants, handwashing soaps and alcohol based sanitisers, among others.

The UBEC Coordinator in Ekiti, Mr Joshua Arema, said the training was designed to expose school managers to precautionary measures against the COVID-19 pandemic. (NAN)

Related