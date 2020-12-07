Ekiti Govt. promises improved security to boost investment

Ekiti State Government has promised to deploy available resources to improve security in the state in order to boost commerce and investment.

The promise is contained in a communique issued on Monday at the end of a two-day retreat, tagged “Finishing well and sustaining progressive leadership in Ekiti State”.

The retreat was organised by the state government.

The communique, which was read by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Abiodun Oyebanji, urged revenue generating institutions in the state to intensify efforts towards enhancing the state’s revenue to finance more development projects.

The retreat resolved that government officials and institutions would continue to work harmoniously to improve efficiency and effectiveness of its workforce.

It further stated government’s poise to provide better investment climate in order to attract more income generating ventures to the state.

It noted that the measure would not only help to create more job opportunities and youth empowerment but also contribute to the state’s gross domestic product.

The retreat further promised more concentration on agricultural enterprises that would boost food production, cash crops, forestry upgrade, animal husbandry and establishment of agro-processing zone in the state.

It resolved that Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government needed to re-double their efforts to ensure timeliness and cost-value delivery of government’s programmes and projects.

It agreed that MDAs would have to set their priorities right in order to deliver a more prosperous state. (NAN)