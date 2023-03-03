Ekiti Govt. partners farmers associations to boost rice production 

Opeyemi Aremu-Gbemiro

The Ekiti Government has said it is ready to partner farmers associations and other stakeholders to boost rice production in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Mr Ebenezer Boluwade, said this at a meeting with representatives of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria in Ado-Ekiti.

Boluwade said that rice farming and production began in Ekiti since 1945 with the Igbemo variety.

He expressed worry that the state’s contribution to national rice production was still very low.

”So, we have gathered here with you to share ideas on how to upscale rice production in the state,” he said.

The governor’s aide said that the government would partner stakeholders in the sector to ensure massive cultivation.

”We want to see rice being cultivated in all our local government areas.

“We want to see our farmers producing better varieties of rice,” he said.

Boluwade said that the State Government was committed to achieving prosperity in all sectors.

Some of the farmers who spoke at the meeting described the government’s intention as a good omen for rice cultivation in the state.

They said that Ekiti would be listed among major rice producing states in the country, should the government pursue its intentions vigorously. (NAN)