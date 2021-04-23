The Ekiti Government has ordered the immediate removal of construction materials dumped indiscriminately on roads across the state.Mrs Iyabo Fakunle-Okieimen, Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, gave the directive on Friday in Ado Ekiti in a statement.She said construction material such as sand, gravel, iron and bricks can be seen dumped on roads.
”Apart from dumping construction material, owners block the way of commuters, impede free-flow of traffic, cause accidents that may lead to loss of lives and generally constitute nuisance to the environment.”Those persons who ignore the order will be sanctioned accordingly,” she said.(NAN)