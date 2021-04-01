Ekiti govt is not ceding land for ranching – Alawe

The Ekiti State Council of has described as untrue the alleged plan by government to cede portions of to some people for ranching and grazing.

The clarification is contained in a statement issued by Chief Ajibade Olubunmi, Adviser to Adebanji Alabi, the Alawe of Ilawe and Chairman of the council.

According to the statement, . Kayode Fayemi has no plans to cede an inch of Ekiti to any group of people for ranching.

The Alawe said the clarification was sequel to a publication by some under the aegis of Majority Obas in Ekiti (MOBEL) alleging that Fayemi intended to cede to some people for cattle ranching or grazing.

Accounting to the statement, the Alawe was reacting to a statement issued by the Olomuo-Oke of Omuo-Oke, Vincent Otitoju, Onikun of Ikun Amure Ekiti, Olatunde Olusola and other .

The Alawe said available information from the government revealed news making the round on plans to cede land was meant to cause disaffection among the people.

The Chairman of the Traditional Council appealed to traditional rulers to show some restraint in reacting to news culled from social which, he said, was prevalent with misinformation, disinformation and fake news.

The Alawe disclosed that members of the State Council of Traditional Rulers would be properly briefed at next statutory meeting in April by top bureaucrats on government policy on animal husbandry. (NAN)

