Ekiti Govt. constitutes Transition Committee, Advisory Council

By Yinusa Ishola

Ekiti State Government has constituted a 24-man transition committee and advisory council to ensure the smooth handover of power in October.

A statement by Mr Yinka Oyebode, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Kayode Fayemi, on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti, said the committee was constituted in line with the Ekiti State Transition Law, 2019.

Oyebode said the Governor had also approved the composition of an Advisory Council, following the election of Mr Biodun Oyebanji as Governor-elect.

According to him, the committee will among other tasks, study the state of affairs of the present administration, review the programmes and projects of MDAs.

It will also map out strategies for a smooth transition from the incumbent to the incoming government.

Oyebode said the Advisory Council would address unresolved issues.

The Transition Committee and Advisory Council comprise members nominated by the state government and the Governor-elect.

He listed Mr Foluso Daramola, the Secretary to the State Government as the Chairman of the committee and Sen. Olubunmi Adetunmbi as Co-Chairperson

Other members are Mr Tolu Ibitola, Chief of Staff; Mr Wale Fapohunda, State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; Mr Akin Oyebode, Commissioner for Finance and Mrs Peju Babafemi, State Head of Service.

Others are Dr Mrs Olabimpe Aderiye, Dr Oyebanji Filani,Mr O’seun Odewale, Mrs Margaret Fagboyo, Prof Bolaji Aluko, Mr Oluwole Ariyo, as well as Mr Deji Ajayi.

Others include Sen. Tony Adeniyi, Mr Niyi Adebayo, Mr Dipo Bamisaye, Mrs Habibat Adubiaro, Mr Sunday Fatoba, Prof. Bisi Aina and, Mr Adejumo Feyisope.

Oyebode also listed Mr Bisi Egbeyemi, the State Deputy Governor as the Chairman of the Advisory Committee and Prof. Modupe Adelabu as Co-Chairperson.

He gave the names of other members of the council as Mr Abiodun Aluko and Chief Jide Awe.

Oyebode said the committees are to turn in their reports within six weeks from the date of their inauguration. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

