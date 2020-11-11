Ekiti Govt begins mandatory medical checkups for essential workers

The Ekiti State Government on Wednesday announced plans to begin compulsory medical checkups for workers in critical departments of the state’s public service.

Mr Biodun Omoleye, the Chief of Staff to Governor Kayode Fayemi, made the disclosure in Ado Ekiti during an interactive session with staff of the Government House and Protocol Department.

He said that the workforce is the engine room of government, hence, workers wellness would no longer be left unattended to as was the case in the past.

Omoleye said the current administration in the state was aware of the critical condition under which some workers worked.

According to him, a directive has already been given to ensure that all staff in government house and protocol department, especially those who have medical challenges, receive treatment early enough to prevent avoidable deaths.

The chief of staff advised members of staff whose health condition could not allow them manage certain critical schedules of duty to indicate early enough.

This is so that they could be given less tedious schedules that would not impact negatively on their health.

“I know that many of you are very busy. Please you need to take care of your health. I have directed the permanent secretary that compulsory medical assessments of staff be done.

“You work under critical conditions and I urge you to take your health seriously. The year ahead will be more challenging, so we need to be in good health, sound mind and high spirit,” he said.

On the financial entitlements of staff, the chief of staff explained that COVID-19 affected the global economy and by extension that of Ekiti State, hence the inability of government to pay certain stipends meant for some categories of workers.

Omoleye, however, assured that all outstanding allowances would be defrayed very soon as government had always prioritised workers’ welfare.

In his remarks, Mr Babatunde Alokan, Permanent Secretary, Government House and Protocol, thanked the staff for supporting the government, saying that they did not shirk their responsibilities in spite the challenges posed by COVID-19 restrictions.

Alokan urged workers to continue to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols as governments across the world were now preparing to combat the second wave of the virus.

Some of the staff thanked the chief of staff for providing an avenue to interface, saying that the gesture was a demonstration that the present government in the state is not only worker-friendly but also has a human face.(NAN)