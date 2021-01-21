Ekiti Govt assures stakeholders of continuous improvement in education standards

The Ekiti State Government has assured stakeholders in the education sector of its continuous support toward improving the standard of education in the state.

Mr Babatunde Abegunde, Chairman of the Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission, gave the assurance in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Wednesday.

He spoke while receiving delegates of the Ansarudeen Society of Nigeria, Ekiti State chapter, who were on a courtesy visit to his office.

Abegunde said that the government was considering the appointment of more Arabic studies teachers as part of efforts to develop the sector.

According to him, government is also considering posting teachers with Islamic background to Muslim secondary schools.

“More Christian Religion Studies teachers would also be posted to schools in the state in order to balance the equation,” he said.

Abegunde praised the Muslim society for its contribution to the development of western education, especially among the Muslim community.

He said the development was a major contributor to the development of morality among the students resulting in society where crimes would be reduced to the barest minimum.

Contributing, Mrs Jumoke Owoola, Commissioner 2 in the commission, said that government would continue to do its best to maintain equity in the school education system.

According to her, such is to promote understanding, equality and unity of purpose in the system.

Earlier, Alhaji Ahmad Abdulsalam, the Missioner of Ansarudeen Society, Ekiti chapter, appealed to the government to ensure continuous teaching of Arabic studies in secondary schools.

He solicited for the posting of more Arabic teachers in Muslim Schools in order to contribute to the growth, progress and socioeconomic development of state. (NAN)