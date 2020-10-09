Ekiti govt assures flood victims of assistance

Ekiti State Government has assured flood victims in Ilawe-Ekiti, Ekiti Southwest Local Government Area, of assistance to mitigate the losses they incurred in the disaster.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, gave the assurance on Friday while visiting areas submerged by floods in the area to assess the level of damage done by the continuous downpour.

Egbeyemi noted that property, worth millions of naira, including residential buildings, business centres, places of worship, farms, vehicles and goods were submerged in the flood.

Sympathising with the victims, Egbeyemi directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to commence immediate documentation of the affected victims with a view to assisting them cushion the effect of the losses.