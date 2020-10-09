Ekiti: Gov. Fayemi visits flooded areas, promises govt’s intervention

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, on Friday promised to assist the victims of flood disaster which occurred in some parts of the state on Thursday.

Fayemi made the promise at the palace of the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi, during an on-the-spot assessment of the areas affected by flood.

The palace of the monarch in Ekiti South-West Local Government was one of the structures and farmlands submerged by the flood.

Fayemi directed officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other relevant agencies to move in to Ilawe Ekiti to ascertain the level of the damage caused by the flood.