Ekiti: Gov. Fayemi visits flooded areas, promises govt’s intervention

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, on Friday promised to assist the victims of flood disaster which occurred in some parts of the state on Thursday.
Fayemi made the promise at the palace of the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi, during an on-the-spot assessment of the areas affected by flood.
The palace of the monarch in Ekiti South-West Local Government was one of the structures and farmlands submerged by the flood.
Fayemi directed officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other relevant agencies to move in to Ilawe Ekiti to ascertain the level of the damage caused by the flood.
The governor who empathised with the monarch and the people of the community, gave an assurance to those affected by the flood that the state government would provide succour to them.
Fayemi described the flood as unfortunate and cautioned residents to desist from dumping refuse and waste on waterways and drainages to avoid recurrence of flood in the area.
He appealed to the people of the state to imbibe the culture of maintenance and desist from acts capable of endangering their lives and the community.
A heavy downpour that lasted hours in Ekiti, on Thursday evening submerged many houses and farmlands in the area. (NAN)
