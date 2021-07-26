Ekiti FRSC urges more mobile courts for speedy trials

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has called on the state judiciary to help in the speedy trial of erring motorists by constituting more mobile courts.

The Ekiti Sector Commander, Ms Elizabeth Akinlade, made the call on Monday, when she visited the state Acting Chief Judge, Justice John Adeyeye, in his office in Ado Ekiti.



Akinlade further appealed to the chief judge to post a legal officer, who would always help the commission during litigations.

She congratulated Adeyeye on his recent appointment and prayed for his successful tenure in office.

Responding, Adeyeye thanked the sector commander and her management for the visit, describing it as timely.



He assured the FRSC boss of the judiciary’s readiness to assist it whenever the need arose, adding that mobile courts had always been in existence and functional.



He advised Akinlade to approach the Ministry of Justice with the request for a legal officer, saying that the job of the judiciary is pure adjudication and not prosecution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sector commander was accompanied on the visit by DCC Olawale Ojo, in charge of Technical Service Department, ACC Williams Olushola, in charge of Operations and Senior Legal Officer, Kehinde Ajidara. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

No tags for this post.