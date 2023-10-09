Ekiti Federal Lawmaker, Fatoba Trains 150 Constituents on Cocoa Production

By Oluwasegun Aina

The Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values, Hon. Olusola Fatoba representing Ekiti Central federal constituency 1 has facilitated training and empowerment programme on cocoa production for over 150 people in his constituency which comprises Ado-Ekiti and Irepodun-Ifelodun local governments.

The training which took place at the NLC hall in Ado-Ekiti on Monday witnessed the presence of a delegation from the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology in Ibadan, Oyo state. The delegation were on ground to assess the level of performance of the trainees and as well sensitize them more on cocoa production.

The beneficiaries who were given cocoa seedlings three months ago were urged to utilize the opportunity given to them by the lawmaker. The participants were given cash gift for family activities assistance in the end of the program

