Ekiti FA to honour Fayemi, others at maiden merit award

October 29, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 Ekiti State Football Association (EKSFA) has confirmed that Dr Kayode Fayemi, governor of state, and his wife, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, would be honoured at maiden edition of EKSFA Merit Awards.

Chairman EKSFA, Bayo Olanlege, told newsmen on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, that 1st Vice President of Nigeria Football Federation, Seyi Akinwunmi, former Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju and Proprietor of FC Ebedei, Churchil Oliseh were among dignitaries invited.

Olanlege listed other dignitaries expected at event to include, Kwara State FA Chairman, Idris Abdullahi, Osun State FA Chairman, Ishola Mustapha and Oyo State FA Chairman, James Odeniran.

Others are: President of Mees Palace Academy, Jos, Emmanuel Adukwu, Remi Adetula, Vice Chairman, Ondo State FA and a board member, Tunde Akinbinu are all billed to be in Ekiti.

According to EKFA chairman, ceremony starts by 3 p.m on Sunday, Oct. 31 at Bishop Abiodun Adetiloye Hall, Trade Fair Complex, Ado-Ekiti.

EKSFA Merit Awards has more than 50 nominees in 14 award categories and 10 award of recipients. (NAN)

