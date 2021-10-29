Ekiti FA to honour Fayemi, others at maiden merit award

Ekiti State Football Association (EKSFA) has confirmed that Dr Kayode Fayemi, governor of the state, and his wife, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, would be honoured at the maiden edition of the EKSFA Merit Awards.

The Chairman EKSFA, Bayo Olanlege, told newsmen on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, that the 1st Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Seyi Akinwunmi, former Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju and Proprietor of FC Ebedei, Churchil Oliseh were among dignitaries invited.

Olanlege listed other dignitaries expected at the event to include, Kwara State FA Chairman, Idris Abdullahi, Osun State FA Chairman, Ishola Mustapha and Oyo State FA Chairman, Oba James Odeniran.

Others are: President of Mees Palace Academy, Jos, Emmanuel Adukwu, Remi Adetula, the Vice Chairman, Ondo State FA and a board member, Tunde Akinbinu are all billed to be in Ekiti.

According to the EKFA chairman, the ceremony starts by 3 p.m on Sunday, Oct. 31 at the Bishop Abiodun Adetiloye Hall, Trade Fair Complex, Ado-Ekiti.

The EKSFA Merit Awards has more than 50 nominees in 14 award categories and 10 award of excellence recipients. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...