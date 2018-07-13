Ekiti election: The whole world is watching us — Okei-Odumakin

The Women Arise for Change Initiative (WA), says Ekiti 2018 gubernatorial election is a litmus test for the 2019 general elections and all eyes will be on the state.

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, President, WA, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos that it was critical that security agencies support INEC in the conduct of a free, fair and credible election in the state.

Women Arise for Change Initiative (WA) is one of the 54 election observation groups accredited by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to observe the Ekiti election on Saturday.

“It should be noted that the Ekiti State 2018 gubernatorial election is very important and it is a litmus test for the 2019 general elections and the whole world is watching us.

“We are calling on all stakeholders to ensure that all hands are on deck to sustain the democratic gains we have obtained in the past few years.

“Politicians and those contesting in this election are encouraged to respect the rights of the electorate by adhering to the rule of the game.

“They should inform and educate their supporters on the need to eschew violence and embrace peace in all their activities,” she said.

Okei-Odumakin urged security agencies to act professionally throughout the Ekiti State election period and beyond.

“The unfortunate incidence of forcible dispersion of citizens embarking on a peaceful campaign rally at Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday July 11, is not helpful to maintaining peace in the state,” she said.

Okei-Odumakin appealed to eligible voters with Permanent Voter Cards in the state to come out enmasse to vote for candidates of their choice. (NAN)