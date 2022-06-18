Ekiti Election: PDP candidate, Kolawole, votes, rates INEC high

By Idowu Gabriel/Idowu Ariwodola

Chief Bisi Kolawole, the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for making adequate arrangement for the election.

Kolawole made the remarks on Saturday in his home town, Efon-Alaaye in Efon Local Government area rea of Ekiti, shortly after casting his vote.

He said though, there was still room for improvement by INEC, the national electoral umpire must continue to work toward perfection.

“So far, so good, I have just finished casting my vote, I think INEC’s preparation for this election is commendable.

“However, I will urge INEC to continue to improve,” Kolawole said.

Commenting on security situation, the PDP flagbearer, said that the town was peaceful at the moment.

According to him, if there is any chaos, the security should be able to nip it in the bud, owing to their presence in large numbers.

“I want to tell you that there are enough security men on ground to ensure peace, but if there is any chaos, I believe the security should be held responsible,” Kolawole said.

He called on the security men to arrest anybody that planned to forment trouble.

“We are not saying security men should rig the election for anybody, but I want them to do their jobs without favouritism or being partisan,” the governorship candidate said.

Also commenting, Sen. Olubunmi Adetunmbi, representing Ekiti North Senatorial District, expressed satisfaction with the presence of heavy security in Ifaki-Ekiti, his hometown.

“This is not a new phenomenon; at every election, we should expect the presence of security agents.

“I am satisfied with what I’m seeing, you can see that Ifaki is peaceful.

“I must say that the large presence of security men has enhanced the peace of this community.

“Any technological innovation that would enhance the digitisation of the electoral process is welcomed,”Adetunmbi said(NAN)

