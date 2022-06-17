Ekiti Election: NSCDC releases toll-free numbers to rescue violence victims

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ekiti Command has released a toll-free numbers for women, who might be victims of Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

The numbers are 08003003333, 080046837467.



The Corps’ Acting Deputy Commandant-General (DCG), Haruna Muhammed in charge of NSCDC election operation, said that although the state was adequately secured, it was important to ensure the rights of women are protected in politics.

He said that the launch which was in collaboration with Balm in Gilead Foundation, USAID, United Nations and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) was a proactive measure to rescue probable election victims.

The Acting DCG said that the collaboration was a laudable effort in fulfilling part of the mandates of Corps’s 2021 Gender Policy.

He said that there was also an established N-alert security platform from the ministry of interior with three alert categories: See Something Say Something, Records and Election Monitoring.

According to him, NSCDC will continue to partner all organisations ready to ensure the security and rights of citizens are protected.

The Executive Director, Tumininu Adedeji of Balm in Gilead Foundation, an NGO, said that the organisation had a mandate to support female survivors in times of violence.

“This is because women are more at risk before, during and after elections.

“We have a mandate with the NDI to have a survival centre for stop Violence Against Women in Politics (VAWIP) campaign.

“We have over community mobilizers stationed across the state giving situations report of what is going on in polling units,” she said.

She said that residents who are unable to call by themselves due to several reasons could be interceded for by another.

She also said that the emergency toll-free numbers are available even after the elections for violence survivors.

Adedeji advised citizens who are of the habit of attacking women during election processes to desist from such act.

Mr Stephen Snook, the Country Director, NDI thanked the corps for promoting the rights of women in politics.

He said that anyone found oppressing or causing violence especially on women will be investigated and if found guilty will be prosecuted by the law. (NAN)

