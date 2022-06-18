Ekiti Election: Improve on BVAS innovation, Group urges INEC

By Hawa Lawal

A socio-cultural group, the Ladies of Substance, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve on the innovation of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to ensure it performs optimally during the 2023 elections.

The group Team Lead, Mrs Mojisola Akinbohun, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti, that it would make future elections in Nigeria to be credible.

Akinbohun said that the use of BVAS for Ekiti election showed a significant improvement over the previous elections.

“This is a great opportunity for INEC to showcase its preparedness for the 2023 general elections with the test of functionality and effectiveness of the BVAS.

“I commend INEC for its quick response to resolving all challenges observed during the election in Ekiti,” she said.

Akinbohun said that the group had deployed its members to monitor the election across some local government areas for independent monitoring.

She said that there were tremendous improvements in the timely arrivals of election materials to the polling units as well as responses to any issue raised by the electorate.

The team lead said the group, however, observed cases of vote buying during the election, adding that it remains a monster in the electoral system in the country, which must be checked.

Akinbohun commended the electorate that shunned and resisted attempts and temptations to sell their votes to political agents during the election in the state.

She also lauded the security for their presence, which ensure utmost calm and peace within and around the polling units and some local governments visited by the group.

The team lead said the group observed that there was an impressive turnout across the council areas the group monitored.

She commended the people of Ekiti for their maturity, especially for putting behind the string of violence and not entertaining fears against early predictions that the election might be marred by violence.(NAN)

