Ekiti Election: ADC candidate warns against electoral thuggery, violence

Dr Wole Oluyede, the Governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the June 18 gubernatorial election in Ekiti, has warned against electoral thuggery and violence during and after the election.

Oluyede gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the warning became imperative in order not to create panic for the electorate and the need to avoid the use of thugs toward ensuring free and fair election.

The ADC governorship candidate said that free and fair election could only be achieved on Saturday, “if politicians can give peace a chance and avoid all forms of violence and thuggery”.

He appealed to the voters to resist any attempt by desperate politicians to buy their conscience through vote- buying.

According to him, the tactic of using money to woo electorate will fail in the coming election, because the system put in place by INEC is water-tight enough to guarantee free and fair election.

Oluyede expressed hope that politicians would allow it to work for a better and developed Ekiti.

“I pray and hope that the people of the state will be able to make their choices.

“This is the only way to make the electorate earn the dividend of democracy and develop the state,” he said.

Oluyede, however, called on youths to unite against electoral violence, bad governance and sharp practices, saying that such practices were detrimental to the growth and development of the nation.

He, also called on them to be agents of peace in their various communities, most especially during the Saturday elections, to ensure a free and fair election.

“Always remember that you are the leaders of tomorrow.

“So, for the stability of the nation and your future, youths have to say NO to political thuggery and focus on your education and other entrepreneurial skills,” Oluyede said.

According to him, the state is on the path of peace and development through quality representation and resourceful governance as ADC is determined to rescue the state.

The governorship candidate said that one of his major agenda is “to lead the people through uncommon transformation to rescue and recover Ekiti from the clutches of bad leadership, slavery and resources plundering”.

Oluyede promised to revolutionalise the industrial sector of the state to make the state meet any emerging challenge.

He said that this would receive urgent attention and aid his policy on aggressive jobs creation for the teeming youths.

Oluyede said the idea would not only open up the agrarian communities, but massively launch world-class agricultural policies and methodology that would computerise that sector.

“It will make it attractive to our youths with the attendant huge jobs creation, food sufficiency and also help as a feeder unit (raw material) to the industries,” the candidate said.

He, however, expressed confidence that the people would not compromise their genuine love for good governance by voting for other political party because of financial gains during the poll.

Oluyede, therefore, urged the people to vote wisely for ADC for better future and to enjoy dividends of democracy.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

