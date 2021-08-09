Ekiti community mourns traditional ruler’s death

The people of Osi-Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti have been thrown into a mourning mood following the death of their traditional ruler, Oba Oladiran Adewoye.

Adewoye died on Wednesday, Aug. 4, in Osi-Ekiti at 81.

A statement by the President of Osi-Ekiti Progressive Union (OPU), Chief Oludare Fadogba, in Osi-Ekiti on Sunday, described the death of the traditional ruler as shocking and painful.

Fadogba said Oba Adewoye was an advocate of peace, dialogue and reconciliation.

“Here we talk of a King, who bestrode the firmament of Osi-Ekiti Kingdom and reigned for 30 years accompanied by the legion and diverse developments.

“His Royal Majesty, Oba Oladiran Adewoye, Agunbiade III, the Olosi of Osi-Ekiti Kingdom, took over the seat of his forefathers at a time Osi Kingdom was in search of peace.

“His ascension to the throne immediately set on us and brought every element together to foster a new beginning in the town.

“Kabiyesi loved peace, lived peace, shared peace, and encouraged peace in his domain.

“It is therefore of little wonder that his reign experienced peace all through,” Fadogba said.

The late traditional ruler who succeeded Oba Aina Akinyede of Alawe Ruling House in 1991, hailed from Akombo Ruling House.

He was a direct son of Oba William Agunbiade II.

The late traditional ruler was a retired chief fisheries officer in the old Ondo State. (NAN)

