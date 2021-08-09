Ekiti community mourns traditional ruler’s death

August 9, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Society News 0



The people of Osi-Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti been thrown into a mourning mood following the death of their , Oba Oladiran Adewoye.

Adewoye died Wednesday, Aug. 4, in Osi-Ekiti at 81.

A statement by the of Osi-Ekiti Progressive Union (OPU), Chief Oludare Fadogba, in Osi-Ekiti Sunday, described the death of the as shocking and painful.

Fadogba said Oba Adewoye was an advocate of peace, dialogue and reconciliation.

“Here we talk of a King, bestrode the firmament of Osi-Ekiti Kingdom and reigned for 30 years accompanied by the legion and diverse developments.

“His Royal Majesty, Oba Oladiran Adewoye, Agunbiade III, the Olosi of Osi-Ekiti Kingdom, took over the seat of his forefathers at a time Osi Kingdom was in search of peace.

“His ascension to the throne immediately set us and brought every element together to foster a new beginning in the town.

“Kabiyesi loved peace, lived peace, shared peace, and encouraged peace in his domain.

“It is therefore of little wonder that his reign experienced peace all through,” Fadogba said.

The late succeeded Oba Aina Akinyede of Alawe Ruling in 1991, hailed Akombo Ruling .

was a direct son of Oba William Agunbiade II.

The late ruler was a retired chief fisheries officer in the old Ondo State. (NAN)

Tags: , , ,