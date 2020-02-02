Ekiti: CAN protests, demands end to Christian killings in Nigeria

Members of Ekiti chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), on Sunday matched to the streets of Ado Ekiti, to protest incessant alleged killings of clergymen and other Christians in some parts of the country, by herdsmen and Boko Haram insurgents.

At the peaceful protest, tagged, “Stop Killing of Christians in Nigeria”, the demonstrators, in their hundreds, marched through major streets of the ancient city, singing songs and expressing grievances, through placards with various inscriptions.

The protesters, particularly showed disgust concerning the recent killings in the country, especially the gruesome murder of Revd. Lawan Andimi, the Michika Local Government Area Chairman of CAN in Adamawa.

The procession, which began at about 3p.m. took off from the Ori-Apata state secretariat of CAN, located at Adebayo Area and terminated at the popular Adekunle Fajuyi Park in Ado-Ekiti.

The peaceful protest was closely monitored by men of the Nigeria Police as well as officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps among other para-military officers in the state.

The protesting christian body comprised of different denomination worshipers, who carried placards with different inscriptions such as “Stop killings” “We must unite against killings in Nigeria” Christian demands justice “It is inhuman to take life” “Citizens must be protected from killers” “We christian are the main victims”, among others.

Addressing the protesters, the State Chairman of CAN, Revd Fr. Peter Olowolafe, lamented current security situations in the country and described it as unbearable.

He explained that Christians in the area, had decided to join others in the country to embark on the peaceful protest to show their grievances over the unabated killings in the country.

Olowolafe, who is a Catholic Priest cited several killings in the country in recent times, to include the murder of about nine church leaders and several Christians within the last one month.(NAN)