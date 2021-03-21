The Ekiti State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress,(APC) has condemned the violence that characterised Saturday’s House of Assembly by-election into Ekiti East Constituency 1, which claimed three lives.



Mr Sam Oluwalana, the chapter`s Caretaker Director of Media and Publicity, said in a statement on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti, that the violence and killings were needless.



“The APC condemned the needless and unwarranted shootings by suspected thugs at unit 7, ward 7 of Omuo-Ekiti, in Ekiti East Local Government Area.



“It is unfortunate that a very peaceful and transparent election could have turned so bloody, the APC is law abiding, peaceful and as such has no reason to be violent.



“No election is worth the blood of any Ekiti son or daughter,” Oluwalana said, stressing that irrespective of the party or personality involved, no life should be lost over any election in Ekiti State.



He, however, commiserated with the families of those who lost their loved ones in the incidence and wished the gunshot victims still on admission in the hospital quick recovery.



Oluwalana called on security agents to summarily bring the perpetrators of the violence to justice to serve as deterrent to others.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the constituency seat became vacant following the death of its occupant, Mr Oluwajuwa Adegbuyi. (NAN)

