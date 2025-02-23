Ekiti Baptist High School, Igede-Ekiti (1984 Set) Celebrates 40th Graduation Anniversary

The 1984 Set of the prestigious Ekiti Baptist High School, Igede-Ekiti, headquarters of Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State is celebrating its 40th graduation anniversary beginning from Thursday, February 27-Saturday, March 1, 2025.

In a statement signed by Yeye Omobolanle Olatunde who was the Senior Prefect Girl of the set, said series of activities have been lined up for the 3-day event which include: meet and greet, prayer session, morning assembly devotion with the current students, career talk, English Language and Mathematics class teachings as well as presentation of various gifts to the school and students.

The major highlights of the anniversary celebrations are the special recognition awards for the set’s past teachers who have greatly impacted the lives of the set members.

Provost of the College of Health and Medical Sciences of the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti; Professor Laofe Ogundipe shall deliver a lecture on the theme; Life begins at 55 to round up the celebrations on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at the school premises.

Ekiti Baptist High School, Igede-Ekiti unarguably one of the foremost schools in Ekiti and its environs was established in 1956 by Baptist missionaries. The school has produced eminent Nigerians from all walks of life some of whom are the erudite scholar; Professor Ralph Akinfeleye of the University of Lagos, famous economist Dr Biodun Adedipe, Chief Femi Dada, former President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, first class traditional rulers like HRM Oba Joseph Adebayo Adewole, the Owa Ajero of Ijero – Ekiti kingdom and HRM Oba Adejimi Adu the Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti kingdom amongst others.