Ekiti banana export project on course

Ekiti State will not lose focus on its determination to export banana for economic advancement, its Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Industries, Chief Muyiwa Olumilua, said in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.

Olumilua told the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) that the state remained passionate at agriculture the mainstay of its economy.

He said that the realisation that thousands of farmers in the state were into banana cultivation, informed the decision by government to plan for its exportation.

The commissioner, who said that the ministry had held a stakeholders sensitisation meeting on the project, stressed that government had cleared about 5,000 hectares of land for farming, and had facilitated the establishment of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, (NEPC) office in the State.