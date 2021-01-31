Ekiti Assembly Speaker mourns lawmaker

Speaker, Ekiti House of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, has described the death of Mr Oluwajuwa Adegbuyi, who represented Ekiti-East Constituency I in the Assembly, as devastating.

Afuye, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Tai Oguntayo, on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti, expressed shock and grief over the sudden death of the lawmaker.

The speaker described the late lawmaker as a complete gentleman, who represented his constituency selflessly.

Afuye said that Adegbuyi, who died on Jan. 30 during a brief illness, was one of the finest and vibrant lawmakers in the Sixth Assembly.

“We are a unique Assembly of 26 brothers and sisters and now, the cold hands of death suddenly dealt us this terrible blow.

“It is unbelievable and highly unbearable. But, we cannot question God.

“We pray God to grant the family and Ekiti the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Afuye said.

He also called on the people of the state to raise their voices in prayer to God in order to stop untimely death of young people in the state. (NAN)