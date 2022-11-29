Ekiti Assembly reinstates 3 suspended lawmakers

by Bolanle Lawal

Ekiti State House of Assembly has reinstated three lawmakers suspended from activities of the House following their roles in the stalling of the passage of the 2022 revised appropriation budget.

The lawmakers are Mrs Yemisi Ayokunle, Mr Ajibade Raphael and Mr Tope Ogunleye.

Their reinstatement followed the adoption of a motion moved by Leader of the House, Mr Bode Adeoye at plenary on Tuesday.

The motion, seconded by Mr Biodun Fawekun was unanimously adopted by members.

The Speaker of the House, Mrs Olubunmi Adelugba had earlier read the letters of apology written by the three lawmakers at the plenary.

The lawmakers apologized for not following the directive of the party, the All Progressive Congress on the choice of Speaker to replace the late Funminyi Afuye who died on Oct. 19 after a brief illness.

One of the suspended lawmaker, Mrs Kemi Balogun (Ado Constituency II) had earlier apologized and was reinstated on Monday.

With the lifting of the suspension, four of the suspended seven lawmakers have been reinstated.

The house adjourned sitting thereafter to allow the various Committees of the House to scrutinise the 2023 Appropriation for eventual passage. (NAN)