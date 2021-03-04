The Ekiti House of Assembly has promised to support the State Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) to successfully fulfill its mandate in boosting agriculture in the state.

The lawmakers gave the assurance when they received a delegation from RAAMP led by its State Coordinator, Mr Rufus Adumo, on Thursday, in Ado Ekiti.

The legislative lauded the state government for subscribing to the project, saying it would be beneficial to all communities in the state particularly those in the rural areas.

The Speaker, Ekiti House of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye commended Gov. Kayode Fayemi- led administration for always embarking on projects that would have direct positive impact on the lives of Ekiti people.

Afuye, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Hakeem Jamiu, said that with the intervention of RAAMP, rural roads across the state would be opened and facilitate movement of food crops from the hinterland to the cities.

The speaker, however, solicited the continued support of all stakeholders for the project in order to achieve its goals with ease in the state.

He therefore, called for more collaboration between the legislative arm and other government agencies towards the provision of adequate information on various government’s activities.

According to Afuye, such collaborations would properly position lawmakers and enable them to explain issues to their constituents as necessary.

The Majority Leader, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan, Mr Toyin Lucas and Mr Akin Osyo among others called for continued engagement between the Assembly and MDAs to enable members have deeper information about there activities.

Earlier, Rufus Adumo, explained that RAAMP was tripartite programme financed by the World Bank, Federal and State governments, and to which Ekiti had subscribed to.

Adumo described the functions of RAAMP as multi sectoral in nature, which involves construction of rural roads, marketing and storage of produce, cooperative associations among others.

He said the project was aimed at opening up all rural roads in Ekiti for easy accessibility and marketability of produce as well as ensure better welfare for the people.

According to him, the project is presently at the pilot stage with six projects at Ago Aduloju -Kajola road in Ado Ekiti, Itaji to Orisumibare, Imesi to Kosomolate Ido Ile , FMS Farm Oke ako, Iyin -Odo Oro, Aroto and Ogotun Alagbede Road.

He assured that work would soon start on phase one of the project and promised that all parts of the state that cuts across the 26 constituencies of the Assembly would be reachedi.(NAN)

