Ekiti House of Assembly, on Friday, has organised a public hearing on ways of making essential utilities accessible and affordable to residents of the state, especially rural dwellers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was organised by the House Committee on Public Utilities and Infrastructure at the Assembly complex, Ado-Ekiti.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of committee, Mr Michael Arubu, reiterated the importance of clean water and environment to human existence.

“Understanding issues related to water, sanitation and hygiene practices have become more critical in Nigerian communities, in view of the increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases.

“This is due to lack of safe water and poor hygiene behaviour in the country.

“Ekiti Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene Sector Bill 2021 is coming at an appropriate time to tackle challenges emanating from environmental degradation as a result of some human activities,” Arubu said.

He reiterated the lawmakers’ commitment to joining hands with Gov. Kayode Fayemi to ensure that residents enjoyed clean water and conducive environment across the state.

Speaking at the occasion, the Commissioner for Infrastructures and Public Utilities, Mr Bamidele Faparusi, said that the passage of the bill would ensure sustainability of water services in urban and rural communities.

Faparusi said that the bill would also create room for proper regulation on drilling of water works and boreholes in the state, since government was making efforts at reforming the sector.

The Coordinator of Society for Water and Sanitation, Dr Mary Adeyanju, said that the passage of the bill would address some critical challenges facing water and sanitation hygiene in the state.

Adeyanju lauded Fayemi-led administration for prioritising access to water and sanitation services in Ekiti.

The Chairman of Borehole Drillers’ Association Nigeria, Ekiti chapter, Mr Tope Oluwaleye, called for protection of the interest of his members in the proposed bill.

NAN reports that the public hearing was attended by top government functionaries, representatives of civil society organisations (CSOs) and others stakeholders. (NAN)

